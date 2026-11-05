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Art Week Tokyo’s Most Dynamic Event Is Tucked into the Pods of a Capsule Hotel
By Elisa Carollo,4 days ago
Boutique, curated and contained fairs, often dealer-led and housed in hotels, are becoming a fixture of regional art weeks, as younger dealers and curators look for alternatives to a model that increasingly feels broken. For its fifth edition, Art Week Tokyo has Tokyo Jazz Club, which runs through Nov. 8 across all eight floors of a former capsule hotel in Kanda-Nishikicho, near the historic book district of Jimbōchō.