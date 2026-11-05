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2026 Phillies report cards: J.T. Realmuto
By Ethan Witte,4 days ago
Jim Morrison was a controversial singer for the band The Doors in the late 1960’s. Controversial because, well, you have Google and can probably look it up for yourself. Morrison wrote a song called “The End” which, if you’ve ever seen Apocalypse Now, you are more than familiar with. It’s a super long song that starts with these lyrics “This is the end/My only friend, the end”. It’s a great song, one that would take you back to the time and feel of music in the 1960’s and one of the better ones in The Doors’ catalogue of music.