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OpenMatter Network Positions Decentralized Computing as an Alternative to Data Centers for AI
By cybernewswire,3 days ago
Melbourne, Florida, November 5th, 2026, CyberNewswire. OpenMatter Network, a pioneer in decentralized infrastructure for agentic artificial intelligence, is positioning its decentralized computing platform as an alternative to massive, centralized data center development amid growing public opposition to new facilities. The company says its approach can support continued AI adoption by enabling computing workloads to run across distributed resources rather than relying primarily on large-scale data center infrastructure.
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