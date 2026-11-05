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It’s Electric: James Whale’s ‘FRANKENSTEIN’ (1931) – 95th Anniversary Retro Review
By Craig Lucas,3 days ago
Since I was a child, I have always favored Frankenstein above all the other movies built to terrify an entire generation on the silver screen. To me, that was really cool, and later I realized I related more to the monster’s outlook on life. I was tortured by people who didn’t even want to try to see who I really was. The monster looks iconic, though Dracula comes in a close second.