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Penalty Shootout Ends the Road for BC Versus No. 15 Wake Forest in ACC Tournament
By Mary Canapary,4 days ago
As head coach Francesco D’Agostino cemented his place as the official Boston College men’s soccer coach, the team solidified the end of its season. “They played like men; they didn’t complain; they helped each other. The guys that came off the bench helped; they were cheering each other on,” D’Agostino said. “That’s why you coach; you don’t always win or lose, but if you see a team coming together and growing as humans and getting tougher and improving, then it’s like now I remember why I do this.”