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KARŌSHI Trailer Unleashes Brutal Corporate Warfare From John Wick Producer Chad Stahelski
By Staff,4 days ago
Lionsgate has officially unveiled the first trailer for KARŌSHI, an upcoming action thriller produced by John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski. Written and directed by Takashi Doscher, the film introduces a dangerous world where corporate power, cultural tradition, and violence collide in a near-future Manhattan. Set in a version of...