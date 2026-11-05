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Not to Get Ahead of Ourselves, But the Last Sixers Team to Win it All Also Started 8-1
By Kevin Kinkead,4 days ago
The Sixers are 8-1 and it’s not because they’re dispatching cupcakes. the defending champion Knicks (2x) the Hornets (2nd night of a back-to-back, on the road) And the schedule doesn’t get any easier over the next 10 days. They’ll play the Cavs on the road and the Celtics and Raptors at home. They don’t play a Western Conference team until November 23rd but they’ve already tangled with three of the best teams in the East.