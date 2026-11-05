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Monarch butterflies get tiny trackers to help scientists follow their mysterious migration
By DORANY PINEDA, Associated Press,3 days ago
As a child, Rebeca Quiñonez-Piñón wondered where monarch butterflies stop for a meal and a night's rest on their long migrations across North America. Now she and other scientists are attaching tiny tracking devices to hundreds of butterflies to find those critical stopover locations before they disappear.