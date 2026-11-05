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City of Milwaukee Earns LEED Gold Certification, Strengthening Its Position as a Sustainable Meetings Destination
2 days ago
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee is earning national recognition for its commitment to a more sustainable future, giving meeting planners another compelling reason to bring their events to the city. The City of Milwaukee has achieved LEED Gold certification for cities through the U.S. Green Building Council, recognizing its environmental performance,...