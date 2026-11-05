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Urbandale voters approve $25 million bond referendum for new police station
By Business Record Staff,4 days ago
Urbandale voters approved a $25 million bond referendum Tuesday to help fund construction of a new police station, surpassing the 60% approval threshold required under Iowa law, according to unofficial election results. The approximately $60 million project will replace the city’s existing police station, which was built in 1982 when Urbandale had about 18,000 residents. The city now has nearly 50,000 residents. “We’re grateful that residents have placed their trust in us to move this project forward,” Mayor Robert Andeweg said in a prepared statement. “Now it’s our job to deliver. That means managing costs carefully, keeping residents informed and making sure we’re building a police station that will serve Urbandale well for decades to come.” The approximately 95,000-square-foot facility will be located at Douglas Avenue and 100th Street, with construction expected to be completed in late 2028. Funding will come from voter-approved bonds, tax increment financing, city reserves and local option sales tax revenue. The city said the financing plan is designed to avoid increasing its current debt service property tax levy. More election results coverage from Business Record is available online.