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STHS and Prominence Health Host Senior Safety Workshop on November 18th
By MDN,4 days ago
A simple misstep can have life-changing consequences for older adults. Beyond physical injuries, a serious fall can affect mobility, confidence and independence, making everyday activities more difficult. For many seniors, the fear of falling can even lead to reduced physical activity and social engagement, impacting both physical and emotional well-being.