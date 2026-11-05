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Turns Out, Brands Lose Customers the Same Way Candidates Lose Elections
By Justin Racine, 2025 Contributor of the Year,4 days ago
Texas voters turned on the candidate who refused to show up. Customers judge brands by the same standard, and loyalty offers no protection. Authenticity wins trust. Voters and customers both reward people and brands that show up, speak plainly and engage directly. Absence erodes credibility. Ken Paxton declined to debate...