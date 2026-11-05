undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mohr Air Conditioning & Plumbing Expands Plumbing Services Across Northeast and Central Arkansas
2 days ago
PLongtime Arkansas HVAC company brings trusted plumbing services to Jonesboro, Searcy, Wynne, Cabot, Beebe, Marion and West Memphis. Mohr has served Arkansas homeowners and businesses since 1968, building its reputation through more than five decades of heating, air conditioning, installation, repair and maintenance services. The company is now expanding that same service-focused approach to meet homeowners’ everyday plumbing needs in several of the communities it already serves.