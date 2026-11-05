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These Popular U.S. Vacation Spots Are Surprisingly Affordable This December
By Editor recommendations,3 days ago
Expenses for a December vacation can snowball quickly, especially when coupled with the hustle and bustle of holiday festivities and the rush to lock in an ideal venue. Airfare costs climb, hotels fill up, on-site expenses eat into a person's wallet, and everyday needs still need paying. Thankfully, some popular destinations are actually refreshingly affordable this time of year.