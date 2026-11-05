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Kossuth County Mid-term election results
By Adam Dietrick,4 days ago
In Kossuth County Republicans took the majority of votes in Tuesday’s mid-term elections and Public Measure 1 received 3,909 ayes to 2,177 nays. 6,724 ballots were cast out of 20 precincts. Constance Ludwig ran uncontested for County Treasurer with 5,727 votes, Karen Benschoter ran uncontested for County Recorder with 5,909 votes and Todd Holmes ran uncontested for County Attorney with […]