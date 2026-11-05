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Davidson Building among 8 Iowa projects awarded historic preservation tax credits
By Business Record Staff,4 days ago
The historic Davidson Building in downtown Des Moines has been awarded nearly $1.46 million in state historic preservation tax credits to support its rehabilitation, one of eight projects across Iowa receiving a combined $18.5 million in tax credits. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the awards this week through its...
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