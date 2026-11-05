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hashID launches digital wallet with privacy-first age checks and encrypted messaging
By Chris Burt,3 days ago
Spain-based hashID has launched its app for digital identity, age verification and end-to-end encrypted communication for Apple devices, including Apple Watch. Users onboard with a scan of their ID card or passport once via NFC and can then complete age checks with zero-knowledge proofs, providing a yes-or-no response to “over 18” queries. The hashID app also provides text messages, voice and video calls, and users can raise privacy protection further with CypherLock.