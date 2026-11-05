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KVNF Regional Newscast: November 5, 2026
By Brody Wilson,4 days ago
CD 3, CD4, some state and local ballot measures remain undecided. Polls closed across Colorado at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but counting every ballot takes time. Yesterday evening, we brought you the latest on several races and ballot measures across the KVNF listening area that were still too close to call. And as of 7:30 this morning, some of those contests remain undecided, as election officials continue counting the remaining votes.