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Measure P poised for victory: Tahoe Truckee voters renew funding for classrooms and student programs
By Submitted by TTUSD,4 days ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. —Voters across Truckee and North Lake Tahoe have delivered a major victory for local public schools, with early election results showing Measure P on track to pass by a comfortable margin. As regional election officials continue processing remaining ballots, the measure’s strong lead secures vital local funding to protect high-impact academic programs and support classroom educators across Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD).
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