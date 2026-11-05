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400-yo Shipwreck Puzzle Finally Cracked After More Than 20 Years of Mystery
By Andy Corbley,3 days ago
With the help of a hospital CT scanner, scientists have cracked the code to a 400-year-old padlock discovered in a treasure-laden shipwreck on a beach in Wales. A metal detector found the padlock buried in the sand, but it could just as easily have been pulled from the pages of the Da Vinci Code, and has foiled all who had tried to guess the correct combination.