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Public hearing set for Nov. 16 re: data center
By Molly Montag,4 days ago
The Kossuth County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a data center moratorium at a meeting this month. Its recommendation will be forwarded to the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors. Supervisors requested commissioners decide whether the temporary ban is appropriate to give the county time to draft ordinances regulating data center construction in Kossuth County. It currently does not have […]