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Darlene M. Schultz
By Spencer Reporter,2 days ago
Darlene M. Schultz, 90, formerly of Humboldt, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge, four days after her husband David. Darlene was born Sept. 24, 1936, in Austin, Minn., the daughter of Leonard and Cora (Langseth) Nelson. She grew up in Austin, Minn. She was confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church and graduated from Austin High School on June 3, 1954. She was married to Dale E. Christensen with whom she had two daughters, Dawn and DeeAnne.