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Thomas Herman Struecker
2 days ago
Thomas Herman Struecker was born July 8, 1949, to John and Dawn (Vaudt) Struecker. Attending Seneca and Sentral Schools prepared him well for Iowa State University where he received a degree in animal husbandry. While in college he married his high school sweetheart, Hollee Edith Krause on Nov. 27, 1970 and their marriage endured just shy of 50 years. Their union welcomed three children; Michele, Nathan and Micaya.