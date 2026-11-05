undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nigeria seeks digital ID project extension to roll out MOSIP-based infrastructure
By Ayang Macdonald,4 days ago
The World Bank says Nigerian authorities have solicited a 12-month extension for the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development Project (ID4D), with a proposed new closing date of December 31, 2027, and the priority being the rollout of the new National Identity Management System (NIMS) 2.0 infrastructure based on the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP).