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Genesys Scales Forward-Deployed Engineers to Speed Agentic CX
By Dom Nicastro,4 days ago
The expanded program embeds Genesys engineers inside customer environments to move agentic AI use cases from pilot into production. Embedded production support. FDE teams tackle integration, governance and operational deployment hurdles. Broader success model. Expert Apps and 2,000+ CX professionals complement Genesys Cloud. Faster pilot-to-production path. CX leaders gain hands-on...