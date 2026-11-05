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Denver Padlocks Park Hill Restaurant Over $5,000, Then Reverses Hours Later
By Leah Fraser,3 days ago
City workers and a locksmith showed up at Ruby’s Good Shoes in Northeast Park Hill on Wednesday, served a warrant, and gave owner Hasena Williams just 30 minutes to wrap up orders and send her staff home before locking the doors over roughly $5,000 the city said she owed. About 20 diners were still eating when the tax compliance enforcers arrived. Hours later, the city reversed course and let the restaurant reopen.
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