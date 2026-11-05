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Algona Melanoma survivor turns personal journey of faith into new book offering hope to others
By Adam Dietrick,4 days ago
Laurie Hammer joins fellow cancer survivor Beth Krause to release One Touch: Healing Is Possible Through Christ on Nov. 3, 2026. ALGONA—For Algona resident Laurie Hammer, receiving a melanoma diagnosis was an unexpected turning point in her life. At the time, Laurie considered herself one of the healthiest people she knew. Hearing the words “You have cancer” challenged what she […]