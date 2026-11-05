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Warriors outscore Kingsley-Pierson 68-50
By Greg Grabianowski,4 days ago
KINGSLEY—Quarterback Greyson Colegrove scored six times and passed for three more scores as No. 8 North Union out-scored No. 9 Kingsley-Pierson 68-50 in the second round of the eight-man football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 30. The green-black-and-silver trailed 22-20 at intermission before exploding for 27 points in the third quarter and added 21 more in the final 12 minutes to […]