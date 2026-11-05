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Carli-Co Cafe in Gonzales: Shrimp and Grits, Pork and Pancakes, and Weekday Lunch Specials on Airline Highway
4 days ago
Out early in Ascension Parish? Carli-Co Cafe opens at 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday on the corner of Airline Highway and Bayou Narcisse Road in Gonzales. The cafe calls itself a true mom-and-pop breakfast and lunch spot, known for generous portions and homestyle Southern cooking. Breakfast Plates Worth the Early...
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