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The Dough House on Airline Highway: Scratch-Made Kolaches, Breakfast Tacos and Party Trays Every Morning
4 days ago
Early shift on the Airline Highway side of town? The Dough House opens at 6 a.m. every day, and its dough is made from scratch each morning for a lineup of sweet and savory kolaches, breakfast tacos, cinnamon rolls and more. The shop opened in summer 2021 as the Airline location of The Kolache Kitchen and took the name The Dough House in November 2024.
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