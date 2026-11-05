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ACC football Week 10 predictions: Upsets & picks
By Cameron Blue,4 days ago
Week 10 of the ACC football season is here, and the conference race continues to heat up as teams look to build momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season. With conference standings, bowl eligibility and postseason hopes on the line, every matchup carries added significance. From potential upsets to pivotal conference clashes, this week’s slate features plenty of intriguing storylines. Which teams will come out on top, and where could the biggest surprises happen? Here are our ACC football Week 10 predictions and picks for every game. For the full schedule, visit the ACC’s official site.