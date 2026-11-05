undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Two BREC Outings This Week: Veterans Day at the Baton Rouge Zoo and Swamp Flashlight Night
4 days ago
Two of BREC's best-loved spots have special days on the calendar over the next week, and both make an easy family outing close to home. BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is saluting the people who serve. On Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., active first responders and military personnel, along with veterans, get free admission for themselves and up to three guests. Just show a valid first responder or military ID, active or retired, at the admissions gate. BREC's event listing also promises a special Bald Eagle chat as part of the day.