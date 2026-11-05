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Audience Analysis: Emirates NBA Cup tips off strong; Breeders’ Cup runs to 20% uptick
By Austin Karp,4 days ago
The Emirates NBA Cup got off to a big start on Prime Video last Friday, delivering the platform its two best regular season-game audiences yet. Lakers-Warriors led the way with 2.67 million viewers, which is Prime’s best NBA regular-season game yet. Knicks-76ers earlier in the night got 2.58 million for Prime’s second-best figure. Prime Video has had four games to date, and they are the four best NBA regular-season games yet for the platform in Year 2 of an 11-year media-rights deal. NBA games on Prime also have a media age that’s seven years younger than games on linear TV this season to date.