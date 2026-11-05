undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Reviews pour in for Prime Video’s Ali scripted series on early life, career
4 days ago
Amazon Prime Video’s eight-episode series “The Greatest” released on Nov. 4 and is the “first authorized scripted series” about boxing HOFer Muhammad Ali’s life, “exploring his world beyond the ring and particularly his adoration for his family,” according to Kalan Hooks of ESPN.com. Actor Jaalen Best, who play Ali, stars in the series created by Ben Watkins, with actor Michael B. Jordan and Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, among its executive producers (ESPN.com, 11/4). VARIETY’s Aramide Tinubu wrote “The Greatest” is “outstanding” and offers a “more grounded, nuanced portrait of a man whose family, talent and self-determination let him transcend boxing to become a global icon.” By depicting the Clay family in their full truth, “The Greatest” allows Ali to “appear as a three-dimensional person on screen.” The series is at “its most profound when it lets viewers sit with Ali outside the boxing ring.” Tinubu added while the “entire cast is stellar, particularly” Dana Gourrier, who plays Ali’s mother Adessa Clay, and Omari Hardwick, who plays Ali’s father Cassius Clay Sr., as “loving parents who have done everything in their power to raise upstanding (and Christian) young men.” Best’s turn as Ali, “one of the most enigmatic figures in our history, is magnetic.” By laying the foundation for who Cassius Clay was, the series “gives audiences a clearer sense of who Muhammad Ali became and why his presence is so enduring” (VARIETY, 11/4).