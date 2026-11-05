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Bucks making games free on TV shows commitment to fan investment
4 days ago
The Bucks see their decision to show all games on television for free this season as an “investment in the fans,” according to Ricardo Torres of the MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL. The Bucks will broadcast all 82 regular season games on MY24 and statewide affiliates in partnership with Rincon Broadcasting Group. The move comes after a “disappointing season and the decision to trade” F Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bucks co-owner and governor Wes Edens said, “You all get free games every night here and that’s a pretty good deal, and we reach a lot more people. It was the right decision to make from ownership and from the business side of it.” Fans can also watch on YouTube TV and with most cable packages. It is the first time in more than 30 years that Bucks broadcasts will be available over the air at no cost. Bucks President Josh Glessing said that it was a “substantial economic decision.” Glessing is confident the TV move will pay off for the team in the long run. He said, “We are going to have more fans of the Bucks a year from now than we have today because we’re delivering a product that we’re really excited about into every home in Wisconsin” (MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL, 11/2).