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Sports Business Daily: Executive Transactions - November 5, 2026
4 days ago
SeatGeek named SARA PROVIDENCE its chief business officer, a new position that will shape company strategy for business growth in ticketing and other potential revenue streams. Providence has been at SeatGeek for almost four years, serving as chief of staff for co-founder & CEO JACK GROETZINGER and earning a VP title along the way. She is based in N.Y., where the company is headquartered. No firm was used in making the internal hire. Before her time at SeatGeek, Providence spent nearly three years at McKinsley & Company as an engagement manager, consulting consumer-facing brands across various industries on growth and marketing. She also previously worked at Bleecker Street Hospitality (Ethan Joyce, SBJ).