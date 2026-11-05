undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Angola lieutenant arrested for alleged 'inappropriate' relationship with inmate
By Nathan Messina,4 days ago
ST. FRANCISVILLE — An Angola lieutenant was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Faith Davis of Natchez, Miss., on Halloween and booked her at the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on a malfeasance-in-office charge.