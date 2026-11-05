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Fox promotes Brady’s first Patriots broadcast with social media video
4 days ago
Fox NFL color commentator Tom Brady on Sunday will call his first Patriots game when his former team takes on the Packers at 4:25pm ET, and the network this week “released a teaser video for Brady’s anticipated return,” according to Conor Ryan of BOSTON.com. The video, featured on various social media outlets, highlighted some of Brady’s “top moments over a 20-year tenure” with the Patriots (BOSTON.com, 11/3). THE ATHLETIC’s Chad Graff noted it will be “interesting to see how much he talks about the old days on the broadcast,” as there likely will be “plenty of opportunities” for reflection (THE ATHLETIC, 11/5). But not everyone was impressed by Fox’s latest marketing effort. ESPN’s Chris Russo said, “Fox’s promotion all week is the fact that, ‘Tom Brady’s going back to Foxborough. This is going to be fun.’ Who the hell cares? Call the game on the moon! I mean, this is the dumbest thing in the world.” He added, “How is Fox thinking we’re gonna promote Jordan Love, Drake Maye, Packers-Patriots, 4:25 Sunday afternoon -- we’re gonna tell the whole country to make sure you watch because Tom’s calling the game. He’s not going down on the field!” (“First Take,” ESPN, 11/4).