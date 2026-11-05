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Though short-lived, the Milwaukee Brewers bringing home the championship provided a respite from the usual racism
By MKE Community Journal,4 days ago
For 48 hours last week, Milwaukee witnessed a level of racial harmony not seen since the tragedy of 9/11. If you recall, Americans of every ethnicity, faith, and economic status exhibited a paradigm of brotherhood rarely seen in America, following the terrorist attack. We shared a common bond against terrorism...
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