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‘The Boy Who Stole Billions?’ Trailer: Sam Bankman-Fried Tells His Side Of The FTX Scandal In Prime Video Docuseries
By Valerie Thompson,3 days ago
Apparently, Hollywood can’t get enough of Sam Bankman-Fried. With Netflix preparing to dramatize the spectacular collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX in “The Altruists,” starring Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner, Prime Video is getting in on the action with “The Boy Who Stole Billions?,” a three-part documentary that promises something its scripted counterpart cannot: Bankman-Fried himself, speaking from prison.