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‘Yellowjackets’ Final Season Trailer: The Survivors Return Home, But The Wilderness Isn’t Finished With Them
By Rodrigo Perez,4 days ago
Getting out of the wilderness was supposed to be the hard part. But as the fourth and final season of “Yellowjackets” approaches, the survivors are discovering that returning to civilization doesn’t mean escaping what happened in the woods. Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for the show’s final chapter, promising a particularly savage homecoming.