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‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 Trailer: Vince Vaughn Returns For More Florida Crime, Chaos & John Malkovich
By Edward Davis,4 days ago
Florida has no shortage of criminals, eccentrics, and questionable life choices, which is great news for Vince Vaughn and his perpetually exasperated detective Andrew Yancy. Apple TV is bringing back “Bad Monkey” for a second season this December, with a brand-new mystery, an expanded ensemble, and plenty more opportunities for Vaughn to talk his way into and out of trouble.