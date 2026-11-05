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‘Bad Day’ Trailer: ‘Mom-Com’ Starring Cameron Diaz Arrives December 11
By Josh Halpern,3 days ago
After more than a decade away from Hollywood, Cameron Diaz is making up for lost time. Following last year’s Netflix hit “Back In Action,” which marked her return to acting after an eleven-year hiatus, Diaz is back for another action comedy, “Bad Day.” And judging by the premise, the title may be putting things mildly. The film reunites Diaz with producer Beau Bauman, with whom she previously spent seven weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English-Language Movies list.