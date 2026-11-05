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‘Criminal’ Teaser: Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Luke Evans & Emilia Clarke Lead Prime Video’s Star-Studded Crime Saga
By Alex Miller,3 days ago
Prime Video has assembled an impressive cast for “Criminal,” its long-awaited adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ acclaimed, multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series. Led by Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Luke Evans, and Emilia Clarke, the sprawling crime drama follows generations of thieves, outlaws, and families bound together by old betrayals and unfinished business. The first teaser offers a look at the series, which premieres in January.