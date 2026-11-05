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‘Drag’ Trailer: Lizzy Caplan & Lucy DeVito’s Botched Home Invasion Becomes A Painful Nightmare
By Alex Miller,4 days ago
There’s never a good time to throw out your back, but doing it in the middle of a home invasion is probably among the worst. That’s the painfully absurd premise behind “Drag,” a darkly comic thriller starring Lizzy Caplan and Lucy DeVito as two sisters whose supposedly straightforward robbery becomes a disastrous exercise in survival. Briarcliff Entertainment has unveiled the film’s first trailer and poster ahead of its January theatrical release.