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‘The Brand’: Nicolas Cage, Alexander Ludwig, Gabriel Basso & Maria Bakalova To Star In Upcoming Prison Thriller
By Ned Booth,3 days ago
Add another film to Nic Cage‘s list of upcoming projects, as he’s set to star in “The Brand,” based on David Grann‘s 2004 New Yorker article of the same name. Deadline reports that Alexander Ludwig, Gabriel Basso, and Maria Bakalova will also star in the true-crime movie, with Vincent Grimshaw set to direct. The project heads to AFM later this month.