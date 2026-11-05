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From Subsurface Data to Drill-String Selection: Why Accurate Pipe Specifications Matter in Well Planning
By GISuser,4 days ago
Digital subsurface models and wellbore trajectory data are helping drilling teams connect geological interpretation with drill-string engineering, equipment compatibility, and technical procurement decisions. Geospatial technology is playing an increasingly important role in oil and gas exploration and drilling operations. Three-dimensional geological models, subsurface visualization tools, and directional wellbore surveys allow...