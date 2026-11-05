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IP Lookup for Impossible Travel Detection Using a Real-Time IP Lookup API
By GISuser,4 days ago
A stolen password can look just like a real one at login. The credentials match, but that does not mean the account owner is the person signing in. The clue can be the location. Every login includes an IP address, and an IP address lookup api can turn it into coordinates and a timestamp. You can then compare the new login with the user’s previous session.