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Your Map Data Is a Target: Practical Security for GIS and Geospatial Teams
By GISuser,4 days ago
Most security programs are built around email, laptops and finance systems. GIS teams sit a little outside that picture. They run heavy desktop software, move huge files between field crews and the office, publish web maps to the public, and often keep servers that were set up by one specialist years ago and never touched since. That combination makes geospatial work quietly attractive to attackers.