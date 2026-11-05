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Steep-Angle Conveying in Open-Pit Mines and Quarries: Where Corrugated Sidewall Belts Make Sense
By GISuser,4 days ago
Every open-pit mine and quarry has the same basic problem: material is at the bottom, and the plant, stockpile or loadout is at the top. Trucks on haul roads solve it at a cost in fuel, tires and road maintenance. Conveyors are cheaper per tonne, but a standard conveyor climbs slowly, and in a pit or on a hillside site there often isn’t room for the long, gentle ramp it needs.